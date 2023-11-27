DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Greedy Karl, Next To Nada, Bad Wives, OurangOutang

New Cross Inn
Mon, 27 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Greedy Karl

https://www.instagram.com/greedy_karl/

Next To Nada

https://linktr.ee/nexttonada

Bad Wives

https://open.spotify.com/artist/3gPuc1t0Hr13JWct9jbxs4

Ourang-Outang

https://www.instagram.com/ourangoutang/

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Bad Wives, Next To Nada

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

