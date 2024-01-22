Top track

Madzo - Indigo

Madzo & Friends

L'international
Mon, 22 Jan, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€11.50

About

Pour la sortie de son nouveau projet NØ LIMIT, retrouvez Madzo le 22 Janvier 2024 à l’International pour un concert évènement accompagné de 6 artistes : Maitre corbeau, LUVBFK , Poupy, Matek, TINY DEATH & Bigtolyy.

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Clear Waters Productions.
Lineup

Madzo

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

