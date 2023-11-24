DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Calling all R&B lovers!! Join us Friday Nov 24th as Love Language: A R&B Affair is taking over Wandering Barman in Brooklyn! Get ready to groove as our DJs will curate an unforgettable night.
Love Language is not just about the music; it's a celebration o...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.