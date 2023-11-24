Top track

Love Language: A RnB Affair

Wandering Barman
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
Free

Chris Brown & Young Thug - Go Crazy
About

Calling all R&B lovers!! Join us Friday Nov 24th as Love Language: A R&B Affair is taking over Wandering Barman in Brooklyn! Get ready to groove as our DJs will curate an unforgettable night.

Love Language is not just about the music; it's a celebration o...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Tom Major & BLKIDTWINS

Lineup

Tom Major, Blk.ID Twins

Venue

Wandering Barman

315 Meserole St, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

