DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
WORK begins its 2024 season on Friday January 19th with the LA debut of Italian producer and DJ T78, who is joined on the bill by local techno legend Developer and 2024 WORK Resident Jonny Maven
Small clutch bags or wallets that do not exceed 6.5" x 5.5"...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.