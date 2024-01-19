Top track

WORK Presents: T78 (LA Debut), Developer and Jonny Maven

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
About

WORK begins its 2024 season on Friday January 19th with the LA debut of Italian producer and DJ T78, who is joined on the bill by local techno legend Developer and 2024 WORK Resident Jonny Maven

Small clutch bags or wallets that do not exceed 6.5" x 5.5"...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by WORK (SIX AM & Synthetik Minds)
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

T78, Developer, Jonny Maven

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

