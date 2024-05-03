DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Johnny Flynn & Robert Macfarlane

New Century
Fri, 3 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
From £29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
In May 2024, Johnny Flynn and Robert Macfarlane will tour the UK performing songs from both of their collaborative albums (The Moon also Rises/Lost in the Cedar Wood). The shows, featuring a full band, will weave music and storytelling to take the audience...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by FORM

Johnny Flynn, Robert Macfarlane

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open7:30 pm
1300 capacity

