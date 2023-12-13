Top track

Five Points presents: OMA

Ninety One Living Room
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:00 pm
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

They killed it once, they killed it twice, now OMA are back for the trifecta of Hip Hop events to close the year off!

OMA are globally known for their crisp and quality Hip Hop covers, working with the likes of Bun B, Harry Mack, Shing02 and as Isaiah Ras...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Five Points Project.

Lineup

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

