DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Astral Selections is Faith in Strangers' new in-house event: a collective of our favourite selectors digging deep through their collections spanning rarities and exploring sounds from around the world played through our new custom built Poseid...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.