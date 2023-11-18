DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Astral Selections: Joe Lye

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:00 pm
Astral Selec­tions is Faith in Strangers' new in-house event: a col­lec­tive of our favourite selec­tors dig­ging deep through their col­lec­tions span­ning rar­i­ties and explor­ing sounds from around the world played through our new cus­tom built Posei­d...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Faith In Strangers.
Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

