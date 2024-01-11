DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Colin Hoult: Work in Progress

The Bill Murray
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Colin Hoult (Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee & star of Netflix's Afterlife) returns, and this time he's himself!

Following a sell out, award nominated run of The Death of Anna Mann in 2022, years playing characters, and a mind bending ADHD diagnosis, Colin...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Colin Hoult

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.