Sebastián Cortés en Zaragoza

Sala Rock & Blues
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsZaragoza
€19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sebastían Cortés presenta su nuevo EP con una gira de salas por España este 2024.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Get In España.

Lineup

Sebastián Cortés

Venue

Sala Rock & Blues

C. Cuatro de Agosto, 5, 50003 Zaragoza, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

