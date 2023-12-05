DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pespi, CGI Jesus, Rhymes with Orange

Sleepwalk
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Pespi is a high energy, emotive, and evocative minimalist sound. A high school reunion project led by Harrison Watters and completed by brothers Robert and Matthew Falcone.

CGI Jesus: Born in Va, bred in NYC, CGI Jesus is the primary composition unit of K...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.

Lineup

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

