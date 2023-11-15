Top track

Vosh - Esta Ciudad

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Restless Nights/Substance Presents: Vosh, Hallows, Scimitar, Sacred Skin DJs

Gold-Diggers
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Vosh - Esta Ciudad
Got a code?

About

An outfit conceived by Chris Moore (Repulsion) and Josephine Olivia (Blacksage) in Washington DC, VOSH explodes with sexual energy, aggression, longing and sheer power. Layers of electrifying guitars, heavy synths, thunderous drums, and Josephine’s unmista...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.