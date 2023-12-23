Top track

CZ Wang, Neo Image, Separated At Birth - Just Off Wave

James K + Will DiMaggio + Yumi / JKriv + Nosha Luv

Public Records
Sat, 23 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$15.45

About

Public Records welcomes three of the finest, forward-thinking artists Sat Dec 23 as James K, Will DiMaggio and Yumi deliver textured and ambitious grooves to the Sound Room, while disco, funk and soul fills the Atrium with JKriv and Nosha Luv on the decks....

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Will DiMaggio, JKriv, James K

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

