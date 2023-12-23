Top track

CZ Wang, Neo Image, Separated At Birth - Just Off Wave

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CZ Wang + Will DiMaggio + Yumi / JKriv + Nosha Luv

Public Records
Sat, 23 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

CZ Wang, Neo Image, Separated At Birth - Just Off Wave
Got a code?

About

Safe Space Policy: Public Records aims to provide a safer space for all. We reject all forms of aggressive behavior including, Racism, Misogyny, Transphobia, Homophobia, Genderphobia, Religious Bigotry, and hatred or discrimination of any kind. Consent is...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

Will DiMaggio, CZ Wang, JKriv

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.