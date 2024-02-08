DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

David Wax Museum

Soda Bar
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$21.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

In the presence of the strange digital drone of hospital machines, David Wax’s thoughts turned to 13 songs and the changes they give voice to.

After suddenly and inexplicably collapsing, Wax—half o...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda Bar.

David Wax Museum

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

