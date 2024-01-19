Top track

JetLag Gang

L'Espace Club
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 11:45 pm
GigsRennes
€12

About

Le Gang breton, vendredi 19 janvier, Le JetLag Gang fait trembler les murs de l’Espace Club à Rennes pour commencer l’année de la meilleure manière qui soit 🪐🦋

Reggaeton New School, Old School, Dembow, Neo perreo, Cumbia RKT et Neo flamenco au programme...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par KRUMPP MUSIC et JETLAG GANG.

Lineup

JetLag Gang

Venue

L'Espace Club

45 Boulevard De La Tour D'auvergne, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open11:45 pm

