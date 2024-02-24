Top track

Blancmange - Reduced Voltage

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Blancmange + Ultramarine

Norwich Arts Centre
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£28.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Blancmange - Reduced Voltage
Got a code?

About

British electronic band Blancmange are excited to announce their first ever ‘Best Of’ Tour, celebrating 45 years since they first formed in 1979. Blancmange fuses together a delicate mix of synthesisers and surrealism, which over the years has created grou...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Blancmange, Ultramarine

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.