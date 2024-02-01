DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Margarita Quebrada y Xenia

La Nau
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Margarita Quebrada y Xenia estrenan su nuevo Ep 'Aleación'. Ya está aquí 'Aleación', el trabajo conjunto de Margarita Quebrada y Xenia que representa una fusión orgánica entre los dos proyectos dando como resultado un total de 3 tracks que exploran la emoc...

This is an 16+ event.
Presented by Helsinki Pro.

Xenia, Margarita Quebrada

La Nau

Carrer d'Àlaba, 30, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

