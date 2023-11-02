DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sylva Woolf, Nebita, Grimvvice

Purgatory
Thu, 2 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hyperpop, indie, cloud rap, edm, and post-ironic internetcore come together in a concert for gen z, queer people, and anyone interested in fast loud exciting music.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

Nebita, GRIMVVICE, sylva woolf

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.