DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ARCA HALLOWEEN NIGHT: Modular Project & more

ARCA
Tue, 31 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

ARCA HALLOWEEN NIGHT

LINE-UP:
Modular Project

???

21.00–01.00

Free Entry

Questo è un evento 21+

Presentato da 6AM snc.

Venue

ARCA

Via Rimini, 38, 20142 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.