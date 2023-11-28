DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Evan Kasseth's 7 Deadly Sins Album Release

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Tue, 28 Nov, 6:30 pm
$9.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Feat. Evan Kasseth w/

Bakermiller Pink

& Nothing But Nice

Indie Alt Rock, Alt Rock, Punk Rock

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Amsterdam Bar & Hall.

Lineup

Venue

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

