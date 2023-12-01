Top track

Volpi Polari

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Volition Presents: Skatebård & Alex Virgo

The Prince of Wales (Brixton)
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Volpi Polari
Got a code?

About

For the first time, Volition will be heading to the Prince of Wales on December 1st for another cosmic journey through Italo Disco. We're unbelievably excited to be hosting the talents of Skatebård & Alex Virgo, alongside resident acts Frank Brady, Claudia...

Presented by Volition.

Lineup

1
Skatebård, Alex Virgo, Frank Brady and 1 more

Venue

The Prince of Wales (Brixton)

467 Brixton Rd, London SW9 8HH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.