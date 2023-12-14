DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Afrojam

El Sótano
Thu, 14 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Afrojam es una jam realizada y nacida en Madrid, formada por una multitud de cantantes y músicos, como del musical El Rey Leon entre otros. Somos la única jam en madrid dedicada a tocar géneros como soul, R&B, afrobeats y folklore africano, lo que sería la...

Organizado por El Sótano.

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

