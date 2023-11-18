Top track

Bicep - Dahlia

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

11 Years of Dance w/ Hammer & More

Brixton Jamm
Sat, 18 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£8.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bicep - Dahlia
Got a code?

About

This November, Shut The Front Door celebrates 11 years of dance with one of our favourite artists as we welcome back Hammer alongside Once Twice (fka Parallels) and dynamic duo Klo & Lyss.

Expect feel-good music all night as we take you through a journey...

Presented by Shut The Front Door.

Lineup

3
Hammer, Parallels, KLO and 3 more

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.