Shao Dow

The Smokehouse
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:30 pm
£13.56
Brighten The Corners Presents rapper and anime artist Shao Dow on Friday 24th November at The Smokehouse.

“One of the hardest workers I’ve ever met in this” Charlie Sloth

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Brighten The Corners.

Shao Dow

The Smokehouse

International House, 6 South St, Ipswich IP1 3NU, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
70 capacity

