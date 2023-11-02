DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dia de los Muertos Latin party

Republic Latin Fusion
Thu, 2 Nov, 10:30 pm
PartyNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

RUMBA! x CALIENTE NYC

presents an exlusive event for corridos and Urban trap Lovers

join us in style with our vibran Latin Perreo to set the tone for Dia De Los Muertos Weekend

Let your spirit run through the immersive tunes of your favorite Mexican Cor...

Presented by Republic Latin Fusion.

Lineup

Venue

Republic Latin Fusion

181 North 10th Street, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.