Concert : Bloozness

Seguin Sound
Fri, 24 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsParis
Free
Quand le Rock rencontre le Blues, Bloozness prend le micro !

Émanant d'une fusion fascinante entre rock, blues et pop rock, Bloozness est la sensation du moment! Composé de quatre artistes passionnés, le groupe vous entraîne dans un voyage musical, explor...

Présenté par BCB (seguin sound).

Venue

Seguin Sound

1, Parvis de l'Île Seguin, 92100, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France
Doors open9:00 pm

