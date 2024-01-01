Top track

Fin De Año -New YeaR EvE´s

Macera Club
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 1:00 am
PartyMadrid
€38.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FIN DE AÑO en MACERA

UPSTAIRS:/
Para la coctelería y parte de arriba, OMAR DJ poniendo temazos rompe caderas!

DOWNSTAIRS:/

¡Celebremos juntos el final de este increíble año y demos la bienvenida al próximo con una gran fiesta! Únete a nosotros para un...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Macera Club.

Venue

Macera Club

C. de Ventura de la Vega, 7, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Doors open1:00 am

