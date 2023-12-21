DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

K.O.G Soundsystem

Ramona
Thu, 21 Dec, 8:00 pm
About

Kweku Sackey aka K.O.G (Kweku of Ghana) is a multi-dimensional creative force, combining exquisite writing skills with shamanistic live performance, fierce raps, perfectly on pitch singing across a massive vocal range and some absolutely wicked dance moves...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ramona

Lineup

K.O.G

Venue

Ramona

40 Swan Street, Manchester, M4 5JN, United Kingdom
Doors open4:00 pm
350 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.