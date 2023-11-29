DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This event will take place in EartH Theatre.
Dr. Ghassan Abu Sitta has just returned from Gaza to the UK.
Join us to hear first hand from one of the most important voices speaking from the frontlines of Israel's assault. Dr. Ghassan worked tirelessly as...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.