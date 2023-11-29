DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dr. Ghassan Abu Sitta on his Return from Gaza

EartH
Wed, 29 Nov, 6:30 pm
TalkLondon
This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

Dr. Ghassan Abu Sitta has just returned from Gaza to the UK.

Join us to hear first hand from one of the most important voices speaking from the frontlines of Israel's assault. Dr. Ghassan worked tirelessly as...

Presented by Palestine Festival of Literature.

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
