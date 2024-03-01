DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DANYL

IBOAT
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBordeaux
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SAUCEPROD. présente DANYL en concert à l'IBOAT le 01 mars 2024 !

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans ou mineurs accompagnés d'un adulte.
Présenté par SAUCE PROD.

Lineup

Danyl

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open8:00 pm

