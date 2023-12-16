Top track

Bob Sinclar

Magazzini Generali.
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€28.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Bob Sinclar è una star del clubbing, è da sempre uno dei maggiori diffusori dell’house music al mondo, oltre ad aver composto HIT house di successo planetario come ade smepio LOVE GENERATION e WORLD HOLD ON

This is an 18+ event
Presentato da Magazzini Generali.

Lineup

Bob Sinclar

Venue

Magazzini Generali.

Via Pietrasanta, 16, 20141 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

