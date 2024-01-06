Top track

city dog - burn the witch

City Dog

Heartbreakers
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsSouthampton
£7.45

About

Psych presents... City Dog + Play Dead

Brightons dogs “Turns a mosh pit into an absolute frenzy” -TPBR City dog have also Supported some legendary acts such as Buzzcocks, Bob Vylan and The Wytches, before joining Surfbot on their 2022 European tour coming...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Psychedelia.

Lineup

city dog

Venue

Heartbreakers

Hanover Buildings, Southampton SO14 1JW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

