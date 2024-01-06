DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Psych presents... City Dog + Play Dead
Brightons dogs “Turns a mosh pit into an absolute frenzy” -TPBR City dog have also Supported some legendary acts such as Buzzcocks, Bob Vylan and The Wytches, before joining Surfbot on their 2022 European tour coming...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.