UMAMII presents JORIS VOORN

The Bassement Club
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
From €19.83

Event information

La entrada general incluye acceso con copa hasta la 01:00h.

Reservado el derecho de admisión.

......

General admission tickets includes access with a drink until 01:00h.

The organization reserves the right of admission.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por The Bassement Dreams Factory S.L..

Lineup

Joris Voorn

Venue

The Bassement Club

C. de Galileo, 26, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

