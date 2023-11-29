DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
XTC is the event that bridges the gap between music festivals and the intimate club setting. Imagine stepping into a space where the festival vibes come alive, a venue transformed into a playground of euphoria and heartfelt energy.
Experience laser shows,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.