RAGE

Downstairs at the Dome
Sun, 3 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

It's been a few years since German metal legends RAGE played shows on the British Isles. Now that the difficult COVID times are over, it was clear to Peavy Wagner and the band that they definitely want to play another tour in the UK. This time it will be a...

Presented by Born Again Concerts.

Lineup

Secret Rule, Rage

Venue

Downstairs at the Dome

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
250 capacity

