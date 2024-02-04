Top track

Magic System - 1er Gaou

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Riot Party 2024 London Launch Party

Venue TBA, London
Sun, 4 Feb 2024, 4:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Magic System - 1er Gaou
Got a code?

About

Riot Party returns with our first London party of 2024. Spaces to dance, chill and play with a fully monitored playroom.

A mouth watering lineup of DJs, performers and entertainment soon to be revealed.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Riot Party
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Venue TBA, London

London, UK
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.