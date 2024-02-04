Top track

Riot Party 2024 London Launch Party

Electrowerkz
Sun, 4 Feb, 4:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £18.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Riot Party returns with our first London party of 2024. With multiple offerings such as a Cabaret curated by Sexquisite Events featuring some of the top names in the game, a Kinky Life Drawing Class, POC and SWer Led Independent Queer Market, and spaces to...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Riot Party.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Donnie Sunshine, JANELLE WYNTER, MYA MEHMI

Venue

Electrowerkz

7 Torrens Street, London EC1V 1NQ
Doors open4:00 pm

