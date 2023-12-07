DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Late Night Variety Tonight: Live!

C'mon Everybody
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:30 pm
ComedyNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Late Night Variety Tonight: Live! brings together some of Brooklyn's best comedians for a dysfunctional late night show filled with comedy, music, & more. Featuring music from MARCIA BELSKY and EDIE & MAGGIE OLMSTED, and performances from CHARLIE BARDEY, J...

21+
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

