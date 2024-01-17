DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Aruna with guests live in King's Cross

Star of Kings, Kings Cross
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Gotobeat is excited to team up with the Star of Kings to welcome an exceptional pop lineup on Wednesday, January 17 2024. Aruna's pop songs are influenced by: Taylor Swift, Avril Lavigne, Olivia Rodrigo

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Venue

Star of Kings, Kings Cross

126 York Wy, London N1 0AX, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.