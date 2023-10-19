Top track

Paris Texas - Full English (feat. Teezo Touchdown)

LONDON B***H

Project E8
Thu, 19 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
About

Coping Mechanism presents: LONDON B***H

Ankle Sandwich, Raaandy, Haich Ber Na (DJ) and Berm come together to present another night of Coping Mechanism.

As always, very special guests TBA...

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Coping Mechanism.

Lineup

1
Raaandy, Haich Ber Na, Ankle Sandwich and 1 more

Venue

Project E8

574-576 Kingsland Road, Hackney, London, E8 4AH, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

