DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join House Hats and Sunset Sessions for an Official iiiPoints Pre Party at Astra. The venue is a rooftop in Wynwood 2 minute walk away from the iiiPoints festival grounds.
Address: 2121 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
This is an 18+ event
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.