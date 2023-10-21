DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

House Hats and Sunset Sessions iiiPoints Pre Party

ASTRA
Sat, 21 Oct, 3:00 pm
GigsMiami
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join House Hats and Sunset Sessions for an Official iiiPoints Pre Party at Astra. The venue is a rooftop in Wynwood 2 minute walk away from the iiiPoints festival grounds.

Address: 2121 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127

This is an 18+ event

Presented by House Hats LLC.

Venue

ASTRA

2121 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33127, United States
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.