DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Afronation Portugal

Praia Da Rocha
26 Jun - 29 Jun 2024
GigsPortimão
€281.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The 2024 edition of Afro Nation Portugal will bring together the best artists in Afrobeats, Amapiano, Hip Hop, RnB, Dancehall and more. Expect world-class production and iconic live performances and DJ sets over three unforgettable days.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Afro Nation Portugal.

Venue

Praia Da Rocha

Estrada Da Rocha, 8500-804 Portimão, Faro, Portugal
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.