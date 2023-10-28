Top track

When Will I See You Again - Amtrac Remix

Winston Masquerade

Winston House
Sat, 28 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyVenice Beach
From $40.38

About

Formal attire and masks are REQUIRED for entry.

Tickets include complimentary Appetizers and a Welcome Drink 8pm-9:30pm only. Come early and hungry!

For bottle service, please email reservations@winstonhouse.com before buying general admission tickets. Read more

Presented by Winston House.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Winston House

23 Windward Avenue, Venice, California 90291, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

