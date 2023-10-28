DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Formal attire and masks are REQUIRED for entry.
Tickets include complimentary Appetizers and a Welcome Drink 8pm-9:30pm only. Come early and hungry!
For bottle service, please email reservations@winstonhouse.com before buying general admission tickets.
