DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Terapia NYC

Our Wicked Lady
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

With Host Pocho Cien and special guest Pernett. Including Sets by:

Sonido Monarca

modrums

$10 (cash only at the door)

21+

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Our Wicked Lady.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

modrums, Pernett

Venue

Our Wicked Lady

153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.