House Of Trash - Ft. Arielle Free

Electrowerkz
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HAVE YOU BEEN NAUGHTY OR NICE? 🎅🏽😈

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by House Of Trash.

Lineup

Arielle Free

Venue

Electrowerkz

7 Torrens Street, London EC1V 1NQ
Doors open10:00 pm

