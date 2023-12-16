DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

House Of Trash

Electrowerkz
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

HAVE YOU BEEN NAUGHTY OR NICE? 🎅🏽😈

SIGN UP FOR A REMINDER FOR THE BEST CHANCE TO SECURE £10 EARLY BIRD TICKETS 🤑

ON SALE WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 1ST @ 5PM!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by House Of Trash.

Venue

Electrowerkz

7 Torrens Street, London EC1V 1NQ
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.