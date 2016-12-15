DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A Shibari Performance by Hajime Kinoko

The Chocolate Factory
15 Dec - 16 Dec
From $34.50
Nother American Tour 2023

Featuring Marie Sauvage.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by MeanRed.

Hajime Kinoko

The Chocolate Factory

70 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
