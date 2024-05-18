Top track

Mitski

Le Grand Rex
Sat, 18 May 2024, 8:00 pm
Event information

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Mitski

Venue

Le Grand Rex

1 Boulevard Poissonnière, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

