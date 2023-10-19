DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Silencio w/ Anphonik

Cieloterra
Thu, 19 Oct, 10:30 pm
GigsRoma
€6
About

Giovedì 19 Ottobre arriva un nuovo capitolo della Silencio vinyl night nel tempio techno della capitale! Only instant classics

Diffidate dalle imitazioni.

Main guest della serata è Anphonik, dj dalla tecnica cristallina, suona rigorosamente in vinile su Read more

CIELOTERRA

Lineup

Anphonik, Wizard K, Adelmo

Venue

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

