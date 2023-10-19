DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Giovedì 19 Ottobre arriva un nuovo capitolo della Silencio vinyl night nel tempio techno della capitale! Only instant classics
Diffidate dalle imitazioni.
Main guest della serata è Anphonik, dj dalla tecnica cristallina, suona rigorosamente in vinile su
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.