DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Secret Show at Jazz re:freshed

Ninety One Living Room
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

When you see jazz re:freshed has tickets on sale for a "Secret Show" you KNOW it will be something YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS.

There are a number of reasons why we cannot announce who will be performing but TRUST US and make sure you are in 91 Living Room fo Read more

Presented by Jazz re:freshed
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.